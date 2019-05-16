Clonmel to seek Fairtrade Town status

It’s only the second town in Tipperary to seek the designation after Thurles secured the title in 2005.

A notice of motion for the move received the full backing of the council at this week’s Borough District meeting.

Mayor Richie Molloy says he was inspired by Loreto College in Clonmel after a recent sustainability exhibition.

The students at the Loreto in Clonmel are committed to sustainability.

The school has banned single use plastics and installed more water filing points for students to use with their reusable bottles while the cafeteria now only serves fairtrade tea and coffee.

Leanne Sheehy is a 5th year student at the Loreto.