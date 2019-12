Works on the Clonmel Inner Relief Road will finish up today for the Christmas period.

The works on the by-pass have led to considerable traffic disruption since they began in October.

A stretch of the N24 from the Moangarriff Roundabout to the Cahir Road Roundabout is being resurfaced in a €4 million project which is due to continue until next March.

Marcus O’Connor is Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council.