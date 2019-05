Plans are well in hand to future-proof Clonmel.

A 1 million euro design process has already been signed off with contractors to transform the Market town including upgrades to O’Connell St, Gladstone St and Irishtown

This will be carried out with the support of the Association of Clonmel Traders and Clonmel Chamber.

District Director for Clonmel Sinead Carr says once the design process is complete the town will need to access further funding to for the construction to take place…