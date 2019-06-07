Clonmel poll topper takes Council Chair

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council for the coming year.

This morning’s annual meeting of the local authority saw the Clonmel poll topper elected unopposed to the position.

As expected the Fine Gael – Fianna Fáil representatives joined forces to form a pact which also saw Fianna Fáil’s Seamus Hanafin elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Following his election Tipp FM’s Margaret Blackburn spoke to Councillor Murphy about the challenges that lie ahead as Cathaoirleach.