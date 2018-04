Tipperary County Council say every effort is being made to progress their plans for the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel.

Both LIT and the ETB will be relocating to the site on the Davis Road as will the Gardaí.

Contracts for the Garda station were signed last week.

However the situation with the Education & Training Board and LIT is more complicated.

Clonmel Borough District manager Sinead Carr says they are working to clear the remaining hurdles.