The redevelopment of the Clonmel Arms Hotel is edging closer to fruition.

After confirmation that full planning permission had been granted for the site, Tipperary County Council have contacted the site owners who have begun costing the rebuild.

The owners will have the choice of developing the site themselves or selling it with full planning permission to another developer.

Fianna Fail Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the potential of the site cannot be measured.