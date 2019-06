North Tipperary Cllr Seamie Morris insists his absence from Tipperary County Council’s AGM due to a family holiday wasn’t intentional.

He faced a serious backlash for his comments on councillors deserving a pay hike after it emerged he was on annual leave at the time and would miss the first meeting of the new look local authority.

However the Independent representative says his time away was booked long before the elections and couldn’t be changed