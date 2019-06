Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Templemore – Thurles Municipal District for the coming year.

He was unopposed for the position at this morning’s annual meeting of the local authority – Independent Micheál Lowry was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

After the AGM Tipp FM’s Margaret Blackburn spoke to Councillor Smith about his hopes for the coming year and his reaction to being elected Cathaoirleach for the district.