Templemore is a forgotten town, that’s according to Cllr Eddie Moran.

Cllr Moran feels that the town has experienced a high level of neglect, citing litter and general upkeep of the town to be at a very low standard.

The independent councillor pointed out that poor lighting and parking were other issues of concern for his constituents.

The Templemore representative claimed there was a litany of issues bothering residents of the area.