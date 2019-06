The formation of the largest Municipal District in Tipperary is expected to pose some challenges.

The Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel district is made up of 11 councillors in all.

Seven of these are from the old Tipp-Cashel area with a further 4 from the newly established Cahir Local Electoral Area.

For the last five years Cahir was part of the Clonmel Borough.

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Anglim admits it might take some time for them to settle in.