Carrick public realm works subject of much debate among councillors

Public realm works in Carrick on Suir are set to go ahead, subject to funding becoming available.

Councillors were due to vote on whether to proceed with the works on Castle Street and New Street at this month’s meeting of the municipal district.

However, Cllr Kieran Bourke called for an adjournment to the meeting to view the final drawings, which were not circulated to councillors with the additional documentation.

They’ve now agreed to proceed with the work, following some small adjustments by councillors.

Cllr Bourke explains why he had issues with the plans…

Meanwhile, Cllr David Dunne says there were other issues with bus parking being made available on the street….