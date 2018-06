Renewed calls have been made for overgrown hedges to be cut by the council proactively.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of the Thurles/Templemore Municipal District, with Cllr David Doran saying it’s a serious health and safety issue.

He claims there are numerous junctions in his area alone which the council have previously cut back, but havent yet done so this year – making visibilty poor.

The Sinn Fein Cllr says the hedges should be cut every year, before they become overgrown..