Calls for the historic military barracks in Nenagh to be revamped

The Defence Department is coming under fire for allowing the historic military barracks in Nenagh to fall into total ruins.

It was built in 1730 when the British Army was garrisoned in the North Tipp Town but has fallen into serious disrepair with An Taisce warning its at critical risk of collapsing.

Tipperary County Council is now being urged to issue a dereliction notice on the complex in an effort to get the Defence Department to take action.

Councillor Seamie Morris who has raised the issue before, feels its time to step up their action

While Councillor Morris feels it could address some of the housing shortages in Nenagh others like Councillor Michael O’Meara believes it should be restored fully given its historic significance.