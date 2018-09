Penalties for illegal dumping must be increased, that’s according to a Tipperary County Councillor.

At this month’s meeting of the Nenagh municipal district meeting, Cllr John Carroll claimed the existing penalties were not enough of a deterrent to prevent dumping in the Premier.

He feels that the courts shouldn’t take into account a person’s circumstances.

Cllr Carroll called on members of an Oireachtas to bring the laws up to a modern standard.