Calls for more to be done with roads in Mid Tipp

Much needed funding for long overdue works on approach roads to two Mid Tipp towns has been announced.

A 100 thousand euro has been earmarked for a temporary surface on stretch of the N62 in Thurles from the Anner Hotel while works will also take place on the outskirts of Templemore.

The areas have been highlighted as blackspots and while the TII funding is welcome some councillors are critical its only a stop gap.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Michael Smith says they deserve better.