Call for Council to look at purchasing Bank of Ireland buildings

Senator Garret Ahearn is encouraging Tipperary County Council to look into buying Bank of Ireland’s soon-to-be defunct buildings in three local towns.

The idea arises from the Government’s announcement of the ‘Our Rural Future’ plan, which includes proposals for 400 remote working hubs across the country.

With Bank of Ireland intending to close its branches in Templemore, Cahir and Cashel in September, Senator Ahearn believes it’s an opportunity to make use of some iconic town centre buildings.

“I’ve written to the CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath to see if he could purchase or look at an opportunity to purchase or lease those buildings. Maybe the Government or a Department would support him in that front.”

“They’re fantastic buildings in three towns and I think it gives us a real opportunity to work and live in rural Ireland.”