Call for CCTV at Thurles dumping blackspot

A local community activist has welcomed the removal of rubbish from an area in Thurles but says the challenge now is to keep the area clean.

The situation had been getting steadily worse to the rear of houses on Lisheen Terrace off Mitchel Street over the years.

It was highlighted a number of weeks ago by Tommy Barrett who says the local authority has this week taken away the rubbish.

He says it’s vital that efforts are made to ensure dumping doesn’t happen there again.

“I have spoken to the outdoor team and the environmental office and I do welcome the fact the council will be monitoring the situation.”

“I think a discussion needs to take place around CCTV and appropriate signage at the site but for now I suppose I’m delighted for the neighbours that it has been cleaned up.”

“They were living with that for over five years – absolutely scandalous conditions.”