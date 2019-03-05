Call for 7-day street cleaning to resume in Carrick

Councillors are demanding that street sweeping be reinstated in Carrick-on-Siur on Saturdays.

The road cleaning had been in place 7 days a week until the start of January, when the executive made a cost-cutting measure and reduced it to just six days a week.

Due to vocal opposition from Councillor Kieran Bourke at the time, it was suggested that the move be carried out on a trial run basis only.

The Fianna Fáil representative wants the service reinstated immediately.

Sinn Fein’s David Dunne added his voice to those frustrated with the lack of service on Saturday.

He felt the proof was there that the service was needed 7 days a week.