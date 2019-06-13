Cahir Library to relocate to Craft Granary building

Cahir library is to relocate to the Craft Granary building in the town.

The craft centre is to close on June 29th following a decision to wind up the company operating the centre.

The Board of the South East Regional Craft Centre decided last month to cease trading due to the continued drop in retail sales in what they describe as a specialist and niche market.

Following this decision, discussions have taken place with the Department of Social Protection who supply staff on placement to the company, and assurances have been received that all staff will be facilitated on another scheme in the Cahir area.

As a result of the decision to wind up the company, the Craft Granary building in Cahir, which is currently held on lease from Tipperary County Council, will revert to Council control on the 30th June.

The Council has been examining if sections of the Granary building occupied by the Craft Centre can be adapted to house the library as its current base on the Square doesn’t meet the needs of a modern library service.

Preliminary indications are that the building can be easily adapted for this purpose – the other existing businesses operating in the Granary building will not be affected by the closure of the Craft Centre and proposed changes to the ground floor and first floor areas.