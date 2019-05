The board of the South East Regional Craft Centre has decided to wind up the affairs of the company from June 29th next.

They say this is due to the continued drop in retail sales in what they describe as a specialist and niche market.

It received a top-up of €30,000 in funding from Tipperary County Council last year.

However local County Councillor Andy Moloney feels the centre on Church Street hasn’t been promoted properly.