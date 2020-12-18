Borrisokane works nearing completion

Nenagh Municipal District has heard that Borrisokane’s Improvement Scheme is now “substantially complete” with some minor works still outstanding.

Works have been taking place in the town since early last year, with significant traffic disruption in recent months at the Birr Road junction.

This section has been completed however, with the Council stating that the main outstanding works include road lining, removal of some overhead cabling and erecting a small number of public lighting columns on the Main Street.