Borrisokane locals will have to endure roadworks for a few more weeks

Roadworks in Borrisokane, which have forced the temporary closure of a busy main road, are likely to take another three to four weeks to complete.

The N52 Birr Road has been closed since the start of this month due to works on the junction in Borrisokane, causing significant delays particularly for those accessing the local secondary school.

The road had been due to reopen in early October, but that is likely to be delayed further.

Local councillor Michael O’Meara says there’s still a lot of work which needs to happen there.

“As for a timeframe it’s very much up in the air at the moment. What I believe is you’re talking about at least three weeks yet, possibly a month to get this work completed,”

“There still is a huge amount of work to be done there – they’re reinstating the culvert down there with a modern pipe. That’s going in at the moment and that has to be strengthened then on top with a reinforced lintel and then the road has to be resurfaced.”