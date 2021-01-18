Boost for Tipperary outdoor recreation facilities

Eleven Tipperary projects are included in funding announced under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

In all over €200,000 has been allocated to the Premier County in areas such as Cashel, Thurles, Cahir, Newtown and the Glen of Aherlow.

They range from €5,500 to €20,000.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has praised the effort of local communities in securing the funding.

“This funding awarded will support small scale local projects for investment in outdoor recreation facilities and the promotion of existing recreation infrastructure.”

“I know it will make a huge difference to local communities right across Tipperary.”

“The investment in outdoor recreation facilities and infrastructure also plays a significant economic dividend and I want to congratulate all the communities that put their applications together in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.”

The 11 successful projects are:

Bothar na Marbh, Cashel, €19,800

Cahir Viaduct, Cahir €19,800

Lough Derg Interactive Map €20,000

Munster Vales Interactive Map €20,000

Munster Vales Slow Adventure €20,000

Tipperary Mass Path, Tipperary Town €19,800

Tipperary Hiking & Outdoor Activity €20,000

St Cuanlan’s Youghalarra Trail, Newtown, Nenagh €19,823.13

Ormond way / Beara Breifne Way €19,800

Grange Loop, Thurles €20,000

Aherlow Loops €5,420.58