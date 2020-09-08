Bid to ease Borrisokane traffic problems

A new traffic management plan is being introduced in Borrisokane to ease school run tailbacks.

Locals have become increasingly frustrated due to ongoing works at the junction of the N65 Portumna Road and the N52 towards Birr, with the N52 closed since last week.

Local councillor Michael O’Meara says there were still major problems with school access yesterday morning.

A one-way system has been introduced where school goers are asked to travel via Bawnmore on the Cloughjordan road and back onto the N65 Portumna Road at Ballycasey.

Councillor O’Meara says the prospect of more working hours during the day is being discussed with the contractor.

“We just don’t know how long more it’s going to take – it’s a very difficult project. You’re dealing with a structure that is very old and they have to be very careful doing work on it.”

“We cannot give a definitive answer of how long more it will take. The emergency road closure that we have at present is until the 2nd of October. I’d say it will run very near to that but we’re trying to do everything we can to expedite this as quickly as possible.”