Ballina-Killaloe project making progress

The multi-million Euro Shannon Crossing project is set to go to tender by the end of the year.

When complete it will ease the major traffic congestion being experienced in the twin towns of Ballina and Killaloe.

The 6.2 kilometre scheme will cross the Shannon around a kilometre below the existing bridge which dates back to the 1800’s.

Director of Services for Roads with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says the three parts of the project will be taken as one.

“Well there was some suggestion a couple of years back that it might be done as three separate projects but thankfully that’s not the case and we are progressing with it as one contract and we’re drawing up tender documents and expect to be out to tender towards the end of the year.”

“The three different parts of it as you know are the upgrading of the 494 from Ballina to Birdhill, the new bridge crossing of the Shannon and finally on the Clare side the bypass of Killaloe.”

“So all of those three phases are going together.”