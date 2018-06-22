Anger over delay in Borrisokane works

There were heated exchanges over long awaited works in Borrisokane at yesterdays meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

The delay in commencing the multi-million Euro roads project angered some local Councillors as they say the state of the main route through the town is totally unacceptable.

District Director Marcus O’Connor told elected representatives the project should finally be going to tender within a matter of days after a lengthy consultation process.

Independent representative Joe Hannigan says he won’t accept any excuses if the tender process isn’t up and running by their next meeting.