Adequate parking facilities to remain on Davitt St in Tipp town

Tipperary County Council officials have moved to allay the concerns of locals over the Davitt Street works in Tipperary town.

Residents had been concerned that some parking spaces outside their homes could be removed.

The works, due to begin in January, will see new road surfacing and footpaths, traffic calming and drainage measures, and renewed paving, footpaths and steps surrounding the Church Well, on Emmet St.

District Engineer Aidan Finn says while some spaces are to be removed, people living on Davitt Street will still have adequate parking facilities going forward…