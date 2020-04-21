Tipperary County Council told they cannot meet via video link anymore

County and city councils have been told they cannot meet via video link.

Local authorities had been awaiting legal advice from the government, after concerns were raised that any votes that were carried out on Zoom or Skype may be subject to legal challenge.

Tipperary County Council’s April meeting was held by video conference with elected representative based at various local authority offices around the County

Some councils are now looking at the possibility of physically meeting in the next couple of weeks with either a reduced number of representatives or in a large space, to be able to follow social distancing guidelines.