Tipperary County Council resume some services as COVID restrictions ease

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions this week, Tipperary County Council say they are now able to restart work in some more departments.

Outdoor work like grass cutting and general maintenance in public spaces is beginning again this week.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Senior Executive Officer with the council, Ger Walsh says there are a number of other services resuming:

“From a housing perspective, work will continue on vacant units in relation to the letting of units to new tenants. In respect of housing construction projects, they will recommence on site where social distancing protocols can be managed effectively.

“From an environment perspective, the increased activity will be in relation to water sampling and inspections on sites where there’s no direct engagement with the property owner.

“In the LAWPro (Local Authority Water Programme) area, there’s a phased return to field-work and we’ll be maintaining contact with local community groups and stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, for the last month, council meetings have been taking place remotely in Tipperary.

However, Ger says that they’re hoping to start getting back to some sense of normality where they are concerned from next month:

“We are looking to recommence the council meetings with effect from Monday the 8th of June. Obviously, we’ll be looking to comply with social distancing and we’ll be looking at identifying a separate building other than the council chambers to facilitate that and we have a special meeting arranged for next Monday just to get agreement on dates and locations for those meetings.”