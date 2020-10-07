Tipperary County Council introduces restrictions to public services from today

Tipperary County Council has introduced a range of restrictions to its public services from this morning due to Level 3 restrictions.

Customers are being urged to be aware of changes to library, leisure centres, as well as its public offices.

With Level 3 restrictions kicking in at midnight, the Council has announced a range of measures including the closure of Tipperary Museum in Clonmel.

Public libraries will only be available for e-services, as well as click-and-collect.

The Council operated swimming pools in Clonmel, Tipp Town and Nenagh will only be available for individual training until further notice.

Meanwhile, direct access to the Council’s offices in Clonmel, Nenagh, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipp Town and Thurles will only be available via the customer service desks and receipts offices.

The motor tax offices in Clonmel and Nenagh will also be open.

The Council are also asking people to make an appointment with the appropriate section in advance if possible.