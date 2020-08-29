Tipperary County Council call for public co-operation in maintaining facilities around Lough Derg

Personal responsibility has to come into play at the facilities around Lough Derg.

So says Tipperary County Council as concerns have been raised about the maintenance of public toilets at many locations along the shores of the lake.

A new group has been formed to highlight this and other issues.

Rosemary Joyce is District Administrator in Nenagh’s council offices.

She says they’ve had some instances of those facilities being vandalised recently and staff are doing their best…

“The staff within the district are also engaged on the other facilities and services that are provided by the council – the whole provision on the roadwork programme and so on, housing maintenance etc.

“We’ve had a situation where we’ve had a number of severe weather instances so our resources are stretched across the district.

“We do what we can in terms of the maintenance of the facilities and we will continue to keep that under review. But we also need that the public would cooperate with us in terms of looking after those facilities.”

In terms of COVID measures, soap and water are provided but visitors are being urged to bring their own hand-sanitiser.

Rosemary Joyce from Nenagh’s council offices says there have been a lot more visitors than normal:

“We have unprecedented numbers and depending on the weather, at times the numbers that decend onto places like Ballina, Dromineer, Terryglass, Garrykennedy and so on, are astronomical this year.

“That does put a large demand on facilities such as the public conveniences.

“We will keep the whole issue under review and we will take on board the comments that are made.”