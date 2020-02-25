Tipperary councillors subjected to online abuse after property tax increase

A row has broken out between local councillors over social media and the Local Property Tax at a meeting yesterday.

Some were claiming that their ability to provide so much grant funding to communities now, was largely thanks to their decision last October to increase the tax.

They also claimed those who voted in favour of the 10% hike were subject to vicious attacks online, after their names were posted by other councillors.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Micheál Anglim says it’s not acceptable.

He added that people can be annoyed or angry, but there is no reason to be abusive or disrespectful.

