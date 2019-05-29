Tipperary Councillors not in it for money

Tipperary’s newly elected County Councillor’s are facing into life as public representatives.

While the likes of Noel Coonan, Niall Dennehy and John “Rocky” McGrath are returning to familiar territory having previously served on the local authority for a number of others it’s their first time.

There are 7 new faces on Tipperary County Council following last weekend’s election.

County Councillors are paid a salary of €16,645 plus expenses

One of the newcomers – Independent Máirín McGrath – accepts that the role will take a huge amount of time.

However she told Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier that Councillors aren’t in the job for the money.