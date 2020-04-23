Tipperary Councillor says rural roadworks should be carried out while traffic volume is down

A Tipperary councillor is concerned that the lack of roadworks taking place at the moment may be a missed opportunity.

Lorrha-based independent Michael O’Meara believes that more could be done within HSE guidelines to allow council staff to carry out minor works on many roads.

Tipperary County Council announced last week that emergency works would take place on some roads during the lockdown.

Mr O’ Meara believes that some preliminary work for road resurfacing projects could also take place within current guidelines:

“And I would see nothing wrong with even teams of two people going out. So if you had let’s say the lorries with two council employees on them, carrying out work, this could be safely done.

“At the moment we have tremendous weather – for the last month we’ve had super weather. It seems an awful shame to me that in very rural areas a lot of these roads couldn’t be tackled.”