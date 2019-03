The role of the local representative is being eroded by pre- planning clinics according to a long standing member of Tipperary County Council.

Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald raised the issue at this weeks meeting of the local authority.

Director of Planning Marcus O’Connor defended the clinics saying they were necessary in order to eliminate a backlog of applications and that to date they had received a positive reaction.

However Councillor Fitzgerald feels they are impersonal and lack privacy.