Tipperary community in shock at sudden death of child

A child has died after suddenly becoming unwell in a Tipperary primary school.

Tipp FM News understands that boy was a pupil at New Inn Boys National School.

He became ill yesterday and emergency services attended the scene shortly after lunchtime but the child passed away.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The local community is said to be in shock and numb at the tragic incident.

It’s understood the child had been a member of Cashel Rugby Club who have taken to their social media today to say that “The return of Cashel RFC minis rugby is postponed until Sunday September 13th following a tragic event yesterday.”

New Inn club, Rockwell Rovers GAA, have also posted their condolences online. A minute’s silence was held at the beginning of their Intermediate Football Semi-Final at 1 o’clock today.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.