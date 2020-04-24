Tipperary communities encouraged to apply for funding to tackle illegal dumping

Communities in Tipperary are being encouraged to apply for funding to help remove fly-tipping hotspots in their area.

The Department of Communications has launched it’s annual one million euro Anti-Dumping Initiative fund, with applications accepted via Tipperary County Council until May 4th.

Illegal dumping has been highlighted in many parts of the county since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Marion O’Neill of Tipperary County Council explains what the funding can be put towards:

“The cost covered under it would be the clean-up of the area, preventative measures then to stop reoccurrence, which could be typically CCTV cameras, signage, maybe a little bit of infrastructure to transform the area into a more attractive amenity area rather than a dump area.

“Obviously then, for the local community to be pro-active in promoting the area, that it’s been cleaned-up and it’s now an amenity.”

Anti-Dumping Funding for Communities

The 2020 Anti Dumping Initiative aims to reduce incidents of illegal dumping by providing funding for projects to tackle the problem involving local authorities, communities and other State Agencies.

In 2020, the focus of the Initiative is on key criteria and projects will be assessed and funding provided based on applications considering the following criteria:

(i) prevention,

(ii) abatement,

(iii) enforcement.

Investment in preventative measures forms a part of the solution to illegal dumping, so as to prevent re-occurrence.

Measures such as the provision of signage, the installation of lighting and barriers, landscape maintenance assist in limiting illegal dumping activities.

These initiatives are 100% funded and the application form and guideline criteria can be downloaded from the Tipperary Co Co website at https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/environment

The closing date for receipt of applications is the 4th May 2020.

Applications under the Anti Dumping Initiative 2020 or queries can be forwarded to David Corbett Environment & Climate Action, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

[email protected]