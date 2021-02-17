Tipperary Co-Op visited 19 times by EPA last year over odour and wastewater concerns

Tipperary Co-Op received 19 visits from the Environmental Protection Agency last year, one of the highest figures of any site in the country.

The EPA has released its annual enforcement report, which finds that the Tipp Town facility attracted 138 complaints during the course of the year.

It was also named in a list of 12 National Priority Sites for 2020 due to concerns about odour and wastewater management on site, and it remained on that priority list at the end of 2020.

An EPA investigation early last year found that Tipperary Co-op must rectify issues with its waste water treatment plant without delay.