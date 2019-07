Plans for a cluster housing development in Kilsheelan have moved a step closer.

Members of the Clonmel Borough District have given the green light for the project on the outskirts of the South Tipperary village.

Tipperary was the first to propose cluster housing as an alternative to one off houses and the policy is now being adopted nationwide.

Given the history of flooding in Kilsheelan there was concern over potential flooding but Clr Michael Murphy says this has been resolved.