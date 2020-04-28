Tipperary Clonmel Pride announce cancellation of their inaugural event

The Tipperary Clonmel Pride has become the latest event to fall foul of Covid-19.

This year would have been the festival’s first.

Organisers released a statement last night advising that their inaugural event has been cancelled.

They say a lot of hard work had been going on in the background since COVID-19 began.

However, following discussions with their committee, advice from the HSE, and after the recent announcement of the extension of the ban on mass gatherings, they had to make the decision to call it off completely.

They say it was done with a heavy heart but the safety and wellbeing of committee members, volunteers and the wider community had to come first.

Planning for the event began last year, and they’ve thanked all the local businesses, the Gardaí and the county council for their assistance.

It’s hoped now that a small event can be held later in the year and that the full inaugural event can take place in 2021.