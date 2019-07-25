Tipperary childcare providers move to allay parent fears

Tipperary parents are being reassured that the scenes witnessed in last night’s damning creche documentary are not the norm.

The RTE Investigates programme on the Hyde and Seek chain in Dublin showed babies being restrained in high chairs for long periods, causing them to become distressed.

It also revealed fire safety issues, cots crammed tightly together, and breaches of adult to child ratios, meaning up to 20 toddlers were left in one worker’s care.

Speaking on Tipp Today Former Councillor and Childcare provider Darren Ryan says if parents have concerns they need to just ask