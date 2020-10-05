Tipperary Chamber speaks of relief at Level 3 “reprieve”

The Chair of Tipperary Chamber believes there’s a sense of relief among the local business community about this evening’s developments.

Level 3 restrictions mean that bars, cafes and restaurants can remain open with additional restrictions.

However, indoor gatherings and sporting events are banned, except for elite sports, and household visitors are restricted to only one other household.

Chair of Tipperary Chamber, Frank McGrath, says it’s a relief but also a wake-up call for the general public:

“Relief is what a lot of people and businesses around the country will be feeling. From teatime yesterday evening, right through this morning, everybody was fearing the worst that we were heading for Level 5. And the consequences for business of that was dire. If it is to be Level 3, then that will be a welcome relief for most businesses.

“I think it’s also a bit of a reprieve for everybody. We do need to play by the rules a bit more and it’s a reminder that we need to get serious about this to avoid another lockdown. I think overall, relief is the overriding emotion.”