Tipperary celebrates St Patrick’s Day under lockdown

Communities across Tipperary are attempting to recreate some of the charm of St Patrick’s Day as streets remain largely empty.

Many buildings in the county have been lit up in green to mark the day, including OPW sites – the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle and Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir.

For the second year in a row, physical parades aren’t permitted but they are being replaced by virtual online events in many parts of the county.

Cashel is one of the towns hosting an online parade, and councillor Declan Burgess says it’s one of multiple events to mark the national holiday.

“We’re also running a wonderful shop window competition once again. Colourful shop window displays certainly add to the excitement and the sense of occasion in the town.”

“So the committee urged all shops and businesses to keep up this well-established tradition and I want to thank the Cashel Chamber of Commerce who have kindly sponsored this competition.