Tipperary carer says government needs to step up

Tipperary’s Carer of the Year, Mary Doran has criticised the Government’s lack of support and training for carers.

The Newcastle woman was honoured with a Mayoral reception in Clonmel upon receiving award from Family Carer’s Ireland.

Mary cares for both her mother and uncle.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she said that carers are not given the appropriate training or support for the important role they provide.

She said it’s unfair that carer’s payments are means tested and would like to see this change.