Tipperary café delivers over 100 free pizzas to hard-working healthcare staff

As community groups continue to rally together, one local café made sure they played their part during this crisis last night.

The Galileo Café‘s two chefs made no less than 170 pizzas and volunteers from the local Red Cross branch then delivered them to the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel yesterday evening, as well as to St Anthony’s and Heywood Lodge.

Any remaining pizzas were then given to the public.

All around the county shops, eateries and other small businesses alike have taken to their social media to offer support to those in need.

