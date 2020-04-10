Tipperary businessman urging people to spend locally when crisis finally ends

Spend your money in Tipperary.

That’s the message from a local businessman who says we have to support out own both during and after the Covid-19 emergency.

Declan Collison of Lough Derg House and the Lake Café in Dromineer also feels the tourism and hospitality sector could see a boost when the current restrictions are lifted:

“Irish people will be afraid of their lives. If somebody said to you, ‘I’ll give you a holiday in Lanzarote for €500 in September’, you’d think long and hard about taking it.

“I would urge people to support their own local retailers because it’s vitally important when this is over. If I hear of anybody telling me they got a great bargain in Kildare Village, I’ll go through them for a shortcut!

“You need to spend your money in Clonmel, in Nenagh, in Roscrea, in wherever. We have to support each other.”