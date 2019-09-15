Tipperary Business wins IBYE award

A Clonmel based business woman has been named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur for 2019.

Sharon Cunningham, co-founder of Shorla Pharma has won the top award at today’s awards ceremony in Dublin.

Her company focuses on improving existing treatments for children’s and women’s cancers, making them more user-friendly.

She also won her national category, Best Start-Up Business and has secured a total investment fund of 40,000 euro.

Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy said there was a quiet confidence for Shorla Pharma.