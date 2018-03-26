Tipperary Business Awards 2018

2018 County Tipperary Business Awards is open for Business

County Tipperary Chamber in association with main event Sponsors – ABP and main media sponsors Tipp FM, are looking for businesses across the County that have achieved outstanding success in the past 12 months to enter the 2018 County Tipperary Business Awards. This is the second year of the awards with the inaugural awards being hugely successful.

The aim of the Awards is to give business in Tipperary a platform to showcase their accomplishments, the awards are open to all business sectors big, medium or small across the entire County.

There are twelve awards recognizing outstanding achievement in business presented at the annual County Tipperary Business Awards. There will also be a Business of the Year and a Presidential Award. Each award recognizes extraordinary contributions to the local business community in each category. See countytipperarychamber.com/ctba2018 for an online application form.

A panel of professionals and business community leaders selected by County Tipperary Chamber will review the nominations and select three nominees in each category. Closing date for receipt of applications is June 30th.

The Winners of the County Tipperary Business Awards will be announced at a Black Tie Gala Dinner, which will be held in the 4* Clonmel Park Hotel on the Friday the 19th of October 2018 – a night to celebrate and highlight business achievements, innovation and excellence in the County.