MSD named overall Tipperary Business of the Year

MSD has scooped the top accolade at the 2018 County Tipperary Chamber Awards.

The Ballydine based pharmaceutical firm was named as the overall business of the year at the gala dinner event in the Clonmel Park Hotel last night with up to 300 people in attendance.

There were 15 award winners including a special honour – The Presidents Award – which went to Tipperary native and international fashion designer Louise Kennedy.

The other recipients were

Ryan’s Cleaning for Best Small to Medium Enterprise

Setanta for Sports Arts and Culture

MSD also picked up an award for CSR/Contribution to the Community.

Metis Ireland scooped the award for Best Employer Training Development and Wellness.

Horan Automation in Drangan was the recipient for the best Startup/Emerging business

The Best Use of Social Media award went to Acorn Regulatory

Boston Scientific took the award for Best Large Company

The Family Business award went to Cantwell Engineering

The Cottage Loughmore took the award for Tourism and Hospitality

Food and Agriculture award went to Blanco Nino

Eistec took the award for Services Provier Business

The Retail Award went to Shanahan’s in Borrisoleigh while Knockanrawley Resource Centre took the new award this year – Social Enterprise