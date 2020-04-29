Tipperary branch of Irish Wheelchair Association set up Emergency Response Team for members

A new emergency response team has been set up by the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The Coordinator of the Association in Tipperary says their volunteers have undergone a lot of training for this as they adapt now to new ways of delivering a service to their members.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Josephine Carroll says they’re delighted to have been able to set up this new response team:

“The uptake on this is absolutely astonishing. I mean, our staff have just been so fantastic. They’ve taken on the full training from the HSE.

“The emergency team will work on a case-by-case basis to support essential care needs. They’re absolutely amazing. They’ve done all of this.

“So, if one of our service users is a suspected case or a confirmed case of COVID-19, they are fully trained with the use of full PPE to go in and support our service users in their own home until such time as maybe they have to go to hospital or they recover.”

Their Tipperary centre had to close as a result of the pandemic but they have now set up a day resource and outreach service for their members in the community.